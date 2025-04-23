MADRID — Bianca Andreescu made a triumphant return to WTA 1000-level tennis Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over McCartney Kessler of the United States in first-round action at the Madrid Open.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., converted all four break-point chances against Kessler. The American was far less opportunistic, making just one of her eight break-point chances count.

Andreescu had three aces to just one double fault on the clay court in Madrid and won 54.6 per cent of total points.

The Canadian, who entered the tournament ranked 132nd in the world, will face world No. 11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the second round. Rybakina has won both of their previous meetings.

Andreescu, a former world No. 4 and the 2019 U.S. Open champion, made her return from a six-month absence to the WTA circuit last week with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2) first-round loss to Suzan Lamens in the first round of the Open de Rouen.

Her last match before that was a straight-set loss to Katie Boulter in the Tokyo quarterfinals in October before she took time off to focus on her health.

Andreescu returned from a nine-month absence due to a back injury at last year's French Open before taking more time off between a first-round exit at the U.S. Open and her two appearances in Japan.

She has two 1000-level wins in her career, both coming in her breakout 2019 campaign in Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto. She also advanced to the final of the 2021 Miami Open.

In Thursday's action, 25th-seed Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., will face Ann Li of the United States.