Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani were defeated 6-0, 6-1 by top seeds Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States on Friday in the French Open women's doubles semifinals.

Dabrowski and Stefani, slotted at No. 4 in Paris, struggled on serve, winning just 40 per cent of their opportunities.

Siniakova and Townsend clinched the match with their sixth break on eight chances.

Dabrowski was looking to advance to her first French Open doubles final.

She won two U.S. Open titles and one WTA Finals championship with former partner Erin Routliffe. One of the U.S. Open titles and the WTA Finals crown came against Siniakova and Townsend.

Dabrowski missed two chances at hardware at Roland Garros after she and American partner Evan King lost 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 to Italy's Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in Thursday's mixed-doubles final.