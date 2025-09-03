Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski is one win away from her fourth career Grand Slam title.

The Ottawa native and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, seeded third, advanced to the US Open women's doubles final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 2 seeds Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani of Italy on Wednesday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born and raised in Canada, will face top seeds Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia in the final on Friday.

It's a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final, won by Townsend and Siniakova.

Dabrowski and Routliffe are on a roll after winning the Cincinnati Open prior to the season's final Grand Slam.

The Can-Kiwi duo teamed up to win the 2023 US Open.

Dabrowski also has Australian Open and French Open mixed doubles titles on her resume, along with a bronze in mixed doubles at the Olympics with Felix Auger-Aliassime.