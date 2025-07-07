LONDON — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at Wimbledon with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) win over Hungary's Fanny Stollar and Russia's Irina Khromacheva on Monday.

The No. 2 seeds won 82 per cent of their first-service points, while putting 73 per cent of them in play, to win the match in one hour 48 minutes against the 13th-seeded Stollar and Khromacheva.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Canada, reached the final at the All England Club last year, but the 2023 U.S. Open champions fell to Kateřina Siniaková of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States.

Siniaková and Townsend, who advanced to the quarterfinals Sunday, are the top seeds at this year’s tournament.

The 33-year-old Dabrowski also lost in the championship match at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2019 with then-partner Xu Yifan of China.