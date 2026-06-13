Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Laura Siegemund of Germany advanced to the women’s doubles final at the HSBC Championships after another walkover at The Queen's Club in West London on Saturday.

Fernandez and Siegemund were scheduled to face Americans Iva Jovic and McCartney Kessler, but Jovic withdrew after losing 6-2, 6-2 to Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the singles semifinals earlier in the day.

The pair will now meet Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Britain's Olivia Nicholls in Sunday's final.

Fernandez and Siegemund also advanced via walkover to the semifinals after Canadian star Victoria Mboko withdrew from the WTA 500 event, halting a much-hyped doubles partnership with 44-year-old tennis legend Serena Williams.

Williams returned to competitive tennis this week after nearly four years away, teaming with Mboko for a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States.

The 19-year-old Mboko announced Friday she would miss the rest of the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, due to a knee injury.