Canadian Leylah Fernandez's first WTA doubles title will have to wait.

Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Britain's Olivia Nicholls defeated Fernandez and German partner Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-5 in the women's doubles final Sunday at the HSBC Championships. Fernandez and Siegemund advanced to the title match in a walkover Saturday.

They were scheduled to face Americans Iva Jovic and McCartney Kessler. But Jovic withdrew after losing 6-2, 6-2 to Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the singles semifinals earlier in the day.

Fernandez, ranked 23rd in women’s singles, was chasing a first WTA doubles crown. Sunday. She has claimed five career WTA singles titles.

After dropping the first set, Fernandez and Siegemund earned consecutive breaks _ while being broken also _ to make it 6-6 before taking the second-set tiebreaker 7-4. But Mihalikova and Nicholls controlled the deciding set to secure the victory.