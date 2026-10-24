Canada's Leylah Fernandez will play for her second title in as many months.

The Montreal native beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-5 in the Ningbo Open semifinals on Saturday and will face top-ranked Elena Rybakina in Sunday's championship match.

Rybakina, the defending champion, downed Diana Shnaider 6-3, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

Fernandez, 24, won 46 receiving points against the Czech Bouzkova while firing three aces and converting on eight of 18 break-point opportunities.

She won the Singapore Open in late September for her first win of the year and sixth of her career.

Rybakina hit six aces but needed 11 set points to take the first set in a match that featured erratic serving and a total of 11 double-faults between her and Shnaider.

“It was an important game and a very long one,” Rybakina said about closing out the first set. “It was a struggle on my serve. There were so many opportunities. But I’m glad that in the end it went my way.”

Rybakina, 27, has won 14 career singles titles, including both the Australian Open and US Open this year.

It will be a 28th career final for Rybakina. She has a 3-2 record over Fernandez.