MONACO — Jannik Sinner has undergone a “minor” operation on his bothersome right knee after it didn't respond well enough to other treatments, the Italian tennis star said Tuesday.

Sinner hasn’t played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam trophy and recently lost the No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev.

“Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery,” Sinner wrote on Instagram. “After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team.”

He did not say when he expects to return to return to the court but had already announced that he was done playing for the season.

“I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things we could have more serious problems,” Sinner said during a news conference in Milan this month.

When Sinner shut down his season last month, a statement from his management team said he “will follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee.”

It’s the second prolonged absence from the tennis tour in two years after Sinner accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency for a doping case in 2025.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2027, starts Jan. 17. It could mark the second straight Grand Slam that Sinner sits out after also missing the US Open.