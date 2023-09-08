Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski advances to women’s doubles final at U.S. Open

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays as return during a doubles match with playing partner Canada's Leylah Fernandez against Switzerland's Simona Waltert and Jil Teichmann on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski is one win away from capturing her first women’s doubles Grand Slam title.

The Ottawa native and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe beat Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu of China, the No. 8 seeds, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in semifinal action on Friday in New York.

Routliffe was born in Auckland but grew up in Canada (she previously represented Canada).

The 16th-seeded pair of Dabrowski and Routliffe will face the winner of a match featuring Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Russia’s Vera Svonareva, the No. 12 seeds, against American Jennifer Brady and Brazil’s Lusia Stefani, who are unseeded.

Dabrowski was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2019 with Xu Yifan of China.

The women’s doubles final is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

