Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski advances to women’s doubles final at U.S. Open

Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski is one win away from capturing her first women’s doubles Grand Slam title.

The Ottawa native and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe beat Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu of China, the No. 8 seeds, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in semifinal action on Friday in New York.

Routliffe was born in Auckland but grew up in Canada (she previously represented Canada).

The 16th-seeded pair of Dabrowski and Routliffe will face the winner of a match featuring Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Russia’s Vera Svonareva, the No. 12 seeds, against American Jennifer Brady and Brazil’s Lusia Stefani, who are unseeded.

Dabrowski was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2019 with Xu Yifan of China.

The women’s doubles final is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT