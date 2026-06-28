Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and doubles partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil are in top form heading into Wimbledon.

The duo emerged victorious at the Eastbourne Open, beating Czech duo Miriam Skoch and Jesika Maleckova 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles final at the WTA 250 event in England on Sunday morning.

Despite a handful of double faults, Dabrowski and Stefani made the most of their break point opportunities, converting five of their eight chances en route to the straight-set win.

They dominated on the first serve, winning 80 per cent of their first-serve points and 63.5 per cent of their overall service points.

Dabrowski and Stefani came into Eastbourne as the No. 1 overall seed, while the Czechs advanced to the final despite being unseeded.

It's the third win of the season for Dabrowski and Stefani, having won at the Strasbourg International and the Dubai Open. Dabrowski, 34, previously won at Eastbourne in 2018 while partnered with China's Xu Yifan.

It was the 23rd career WTA title in Dabrowski's career and the fifth with Stefani.

Dabrowski is now up to three titles on the season, tying her best from 2018, 2022 and 2025.

Next up for the pair is Wimbledon, where they enter the grand slam as the No. 2 seed. They'll take on Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Poland's Alicja Rosolska in the first round.