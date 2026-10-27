Leylah Fernandez is back on the winning track.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., is through to the second round of the Japan Open.

The Canadian, ranked 23rd in the world, defeated Japan's Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Fernandez needed just over 90 minutes to beat the world's 114th-ranked player.

The 24-year-old converted three of nine break-point opportunities.

Fernandez is coming off a runner-up finish at the Ningbo Open last weekend. It has been a good Asian swing for Fernandez, who captured the Singapore Open title last month.

She'll next face fifth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, whom she beat last week in the opening round of the Ningbo Open in three sets.

Fernandez also withdrew from the doubles competition Tuesday because of a left-arm issue, according to the official WTA draw.

Fernandez and Spain's Cristina Bucsa were scheduled to face top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Luisa Stefani of Brazil, who advanced to the quarterfinals by walkover.