Canada’s Marino drops second round match to China’s Zhu at Monterrey Open

Rebecca Marino, of Canada. (John Minchillo/AP)

MONTERREY, Mexico — Canada’s Rebecca Marino suffered a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 loss to China’s Zhu Lin in second-round action at the Monterrey Open on Wednesday.

The Vancouver native had 11 aces to one double fault. In contrast, Zhu had a single ace and five double faults.

Having committed all five of her double faults between the first two sets, Zhu cleaned things up in the third to earn the victory.

Marino converted on just four of her 15 break point opportunities and won 67.2 per cent of first-serve points. Meanwhile, Zhu went 3-for-9 on break points and won 64.7 per cent of first-serve points.

With the win, Zhu took a 2-1 edge in career matchups against Marino.

Marino was scheduled to compete in women’s doubles opening-round action alongside Georgia’s Natela Dzalamidze. The pairing will take on Egypt’s Mayar Sherif and Slovakia’s Tereza Mihalikova later Wednesday.

