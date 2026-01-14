Marina Stakusic took a major step toward qualifying for the Australian Open with a quick, two-set victory over Teodora Kostovic of Serbia on Wednesday in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., needed only 65 minutes to bounce Kostovic 6-0, 6-2.

The Canadian finished with one ace, 12 winners and only seven unforced errors.

Kostovic had no aces, two double faults and 25 unforced errors.

Stakusic won 79 per cent of her points on first serve and 53 per cent on second serve. She was also strong at the net, winning four of five points during the match.