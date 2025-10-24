Victoria Mboko's run at the Toray Pan Pacific Open came to an end Friday as she fell 6-3, 7-6(4) to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian teenager won 83.3 per cent of her first-serve points across the one-hour, 31-minute match, and conceded just one of three break points in the loss.

Rybakina, the tournament's No. 2 seed, fired five aces to advance to the semifinals at the WTA 500 hard court tournament.

The quarterfinals bout was a rematch for the pair after Mboko beat Rybakina in a semifinal of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The 19-year-old from Toronto went on to win that tournament as a wild-card entry.