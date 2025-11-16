Doubles star Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa teamed up with Victoria Mboko of Toronto to lead Canada to a win over Denmark on Saturday in Group A playoffs of the Billie Jean Cup in Monterrey, Mexico.

Dabrowski and Mboko — who had played a single match 20 minutes before the doubles showdown — defeated the Denmark pairing of Emma Kamper and Johanne Christine Svendsen 6-2, 6-4 in 59 minutes to win the best-of-three showdown 2-1.

The Canadians had four aces and only one double fault in the match, winning 62 points out of the 100 up for grabs. The Canadians had three break point conversions.

Mboko needed one hour, 24 minutes to defeat Christine Svendsen 7-5, 6-3 and tie the best-of-three, Group A playoff match at 1-1.

“I just wanted to play it point by point and not rush myself, and just believe in myself,” Mboko said during an on-court interview on how she handled the pressure of Canada trailing 1-0.

Mboko had 11 aces and won 86 per cent of her points on first serve. Her opponent had no aces, four double faults and only converted 63 per cent of her first serves for points.

The Canadian won 5-of-12 break points, while Christine Svendsen won 2-of-5 break points, and saved 7-of-12.

Cadence Brace of Toronto lost a three-set heartbreaker to Rebecca Munk Mortensen in the opening match.

The 20-year-old Brace won the first set 6-3, then dropped the next two sets 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a match that took three hours, 41 minutes to play.

Brace had two aces and six double faults in the match, while Munk Mortensen had four aces and eight double faults.

Both players were pretty even in all statistical departments. The Denmark player had a slight edge in break points won (7-of-14), break points saved (15-of-23) and match points saved (9-2).