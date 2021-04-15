Fernandez, Marino to open for Canada vs. Serbia in Billie Jean King Cup

The matchups for this weekend’s Billie Jean King Cup Playoff between Canada and Serbia have been announced, with a trip to next year’s qualifiers and a chance to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on the line.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who is ranked No. 72 on the WTA Tour, will face Serbian Olga Danilovic, ranked No. 162, in singles play Friday. Rebecca Marino (No. 230) will then represent Canada against Nina Stojanovic (No. 87).

It’s a must-win match for Leylah Annie Fernandez and Team Canada as they clash with Serbia at the Billie Jean King Cup Playoff. Friday at 8am ET / 5am PT on SN ONE & SN NOW. pic.twitter.com/bxC5Usxgw8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2021

Fernandez’s appearance will mark the third time she has competed in a Billie Jean King Cup playoff, while Marino will be participating in her fifth for Canada.

The two will then trade opponents Saturday, with Fernandez taking on Stojanovic and Marino facing Danilovic in singles competition. Saturday will also feature a doubles match pitting Canadians Carol Zhao and Sharon Fichman against Serbians Danilovic and Aleksandra Krunic.

The Billie Jean King Cup playoff, which can be watched in its entirety on Sportsnet ONE, uses a best-of-five format. The first team to win three matches advances to the qualifying round, where they will have the chance to book a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, a week-long competition in which 12 teams compete for the trophy.

“While we know this tie represents a difficult task for our team, we are ready,” El Tabakh, Canada’s team captain, said in a press release.

“Our preparation this week has been second to none and all four of our players have been performing very well in practice. Serbia will be a tough opponent, but we have been working hard all week and know we have what it takes to get the win. We’re very much looking forward to representing Canada on-court in this tie.”