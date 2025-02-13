DOHA, Qatar — Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the Qatar Open semifinals by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday.

Swiatek, ranked No. 2, will face either Jelena Ostapenko or Ons Jabeur for a spot in the final.

Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her winning run by eliminating sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian, who is ranked 26th, defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week.