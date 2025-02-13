DOHA, Qatar — Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the Qatar Open semifinals by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday.
Swiatek, ranked No. 2, will face either Jelena Ostapenko or Ons Jabeur for a spot in the final.
Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her winning run by eliminating sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian, who is ranked 26th, defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week.
Alexandrova will next face either Amanda Anisimova or Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.