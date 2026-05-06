Kostyuk won the Madrid Open on Saturday and is up to a career-best No. 15 in the rankings this week. Having also won another clay-court title in Rouen, France, the week before Madrid, Kostyuk is on an 11-match winning streak.

“After the best stretch of my career, I was looking forward to Rome. But sometimes your body has other plans, and over the past few days I’ve been dealing with a hip issue. With my ankle still not fully at 100 per cent, it’s just not smart to keep pushing right now, so I won’t be competing there this year,” Kostyuk posted on Instagram on Tuesday as the tournament in Rome began.