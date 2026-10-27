TOKYO — Naomi Osaka defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in front of her home fans at the Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the second round of the WTA 500-level event in Tokyo.

The victory for Osaka — seeded No. 7 — avenges her loss to Paolini last year in the Miami Open, their only previous meeting.

The 29-year-old Osaka racked up seven aces to only one for Paolini in a match that lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is playing some of her best tennis since returning after giving birth three years ago to her daughter, Shai.

But Osaka said this week that she would step away from the game if Shai asked her to.

Elena Rybakina is seeded No. 1 — she is also the WTA's top-ranked player — and had a bye in the first round.