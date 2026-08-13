TORONTO - Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and China's Shuai Zhang defeated Italy's Sara Errani and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final on Thursday at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The top seeds needed 80 minutes to complete the victory over their third-seeded opponents at Sobeys Stadium.

The match preceded the evening singles final between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Poland's Iga Swiatek.

The second-seeded Rybakina and seventh-seeded Swiatek have split 12 previous meetings on the WTA Tour.

Swiatek defeated Rybakina 7-6 (8), 6-2 in their only other WTA 1000 final meeting in 2024 at Doha, Qatar.