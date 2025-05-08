ROME — Iga Swiatek bounced back from one of the worst losses of her career with a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 rout of home player Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Swiatek said she was dealing with “personal stuff” when she was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semifinals last week.

The second-ranked Swiatek is a three-time Rome champion but has not reached a final on tour this year. She improved to 21-2 in Rome since 2021.

The Italian Open is the last big clay-court warmup before the French Open, which starts on May 25. Swiatek has won four of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.