SEOUL, South Korea — Top-seeded Iga Świątek overcame a poor first set to beat No. 2-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and win the Korea Open on Sunday.

Świątek dropped her own serve five times, was edged out 6-2 in aces, had nine double-faults and even won fewer points than Alexandrova during a tight contest at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center lasting close to three hours.

Even Świątek could not believe how she did it.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Ekaterina for an amazing week and an amazing final,” said the No. 2-ranked Świątek. “Honestly, I don’t know how I won it because you were playing great and I just tried to stay alive."

She praised the performance of No. 11-ranked Alexandrova, who came out blazing to take the first set in 30 minutes.

“Hopefully we’re going to play more finals because it’s always tough against you," Świątek said. "But it’s also entertaining.”

Świątek's vast experience saw her through.

It was the six-time Grand Slam champion's third title of the year and 25th overall. The 24-year-old Pole won the Cincinnati Open title last month and clinched her first Wimbledon title in July.

She improved to 25-5 overall in WTA finals and also chalked off a personal milestone.

“I’m happy that I could win here because of the family history,” she said. “My dad couldn’t win the Olympics (here) but at least I won this tournament. So hopefully he’s going to come next year to enjoy everything.”