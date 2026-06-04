Victoria Mboko is pairing up with a legend.

The rising Canadian star will team with Serena Williams in doubles, she confirmed on Instagram on Thursday.

"The queen is back. An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special," Mboko wrote.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, hasn't competed since the 2022 U.S. Open.

The American legend returned to the drug-testing pool last year, driving speculation that she could return, which she formally announced earlier this week.

Mboko, the 19-year-old from Burlington, Ont., was asked about the possibility of playing with Williams, 44, after winning her second-round singles match at the French Open.

"I think for me I want to kind of let the moment (be) for her," Mboko said, per AFP.

"I feel like if she's ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it's up to her to announce that.

"Other than that, I don't really have much to say. I think the moment is all up to her, and when she's ready to come back. Yeah, it's up to her."