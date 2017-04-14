Columbus newspaper to give away crying Crosby masks

Deserved or not, Sidney Crosby has long been labelled a whiner in some corners of the hockey world.

Now there’s artwork to depict that moniker, thanks to the Columbus Dispatch.

The newspaper will include a “Sid The Kid” mask in its Sunday edition and is encouraging fans to wear it to Nationwide Arena when the Columbus Blue Jackets host Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series that night.

The Blue Jackets need to do something to throw off Crosby, the NHL’s regular-season goal-scoring champ. He potted his 50th career post-season goal in Friday’s game and added two assists to help the Penguins earn a victory and build a 2-0 lead in the series.