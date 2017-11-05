After Hours: Reaves talks pranks, fighting and childhood

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night, the fourth loss in their last five games.

Tough guy Ryan Reaves picked up an assist in the losing effort and joined Scott Oake after the game for a sit-down interview on After Hours.

“We tried,” he said.”You know, we’re struggling to find some five-on-five goals right now. We’re going through a little slump, but we’re digging our way. Slowly.”

And that’s as long as the interview stayed serious.

Growing up, Reaves lived across the street from Oake and is best friends with his son Darcy. Their relationship allows us an inside look at the boisterous personality of the Pittsburgh penalty-minutes leader.

On pranking teammates:

On Oct. 27, Reaves went viral after pranking teammate Phil Kessel with this classic scare:

Turns out that this isn’t the first time he’s had a laugh at the expense of his peers.

“It’s been around for a while,” he said. “I got a couple guys in St. Louis. I got [Kevin] Shattenkirk, I got Scotty Gomez with the same mask, I wrapped Ian Cole‘s car in Saran wrap one day. I like to keep it light.”

On the bigger rush: Scoring a goal or a big fight?

“I don’t score very often so I think that’s a bigger rush, but I think the blood gets going a little more when you get into a fight.”

On what went down on the Oake family hot tub:

“What didn’t go on in the Oake family hot tub? You guys shut that down on us. I think you guys came home after a little party we threw and for some reason the water was green. I’m not exactly sure why, and I’m not exactly sure if I can say why, but a lot goes on in the hot tub.”

On his son showing athletic ability at a young age:

“He’s throwing some mean right hooks, that’s about all what I’m seeing right now. But he’s got some hops on him, he’s jumping, but he’s throwing a lot of hooks. I’m gonna have to put a stop to that or he’s gonna knock my teeth out.”

Watch the entire, hilarious interview in the video player at the top of this page.