Leafs sign Connor Brown to three-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Connor Brown to a three-year contract worth $6.3 million.

Brown had 20 goals and 36 points as a rookie this past season, and added one assist in six playoff games.

The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent.

Excited for the next 3 years in the blue and white! Living out a childhood dream! — Connor Brown (@Breeze2Greeze) August 27, 2017

The Leafs took Brown in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

He spent two more seasons with the Erie Otters, finishing his junior career as the top-scoring player in the OHL in 2013-14 with 128 points.

The Etobicoke, Ont., native then put up 21 goals and 61 points as the highest-scoring rookie in the AHL for 2014-15.