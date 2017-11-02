Maple Leafs’ Andersen shakes off October blues in return to Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – This remains his happy place.

Freddie Andersen exudes a California cool even after migrating north to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. He returns here for two months of R-and-R each off-season that includes workouts with trainer Scot Proshaka and plenty of other activities that help ease the mind of a man who stops pucks for a living.

“You can relax, you can golf, you can live healthy,” said Andersen. “You can go out to eat and still get good food. It’s a good area.”

It might just be where Freddie got his groove back.

There were no signs of Andersen’s slow start during a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in his first start at Honda Center since the June 2016 trade to Toronto. They were nowhere to be found in a dispiriting 3-2 loss at San Jose on Monday, either.

Even with the Leafs playing much better in front of him on Wednesday night, Andersen needed to be sharp. He tracked the puck well through traffic, absorbing a Hampus Lindholm chance and gloving a Francois Beauchemin point blast as part of a 17-save second period.

Andersen stopped 64 of 67 overall in California and will cede the crease to backup Curtis McElhinney for Thursday’s game in Los Angeles.

The only goal he allowed to the Ducks came on an Ondrej Kase shot that deflected off teammate Andreas Borgman’s skate. Jakob Silfverberg briefly appeared to tie the game with 1:38 to play in regulation, but he was deemed to have kicked the puck in.

This was an important win for a team that had lost three straight and seen head coach Mike Babcock make widespread changes to his lineup. The move to centre didn’t hurt Patrick Marleau – he scored the winner early in the third period and saw linemates James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown connect on the opening goal.

Leo Komarov hit the empty net.

That was enough offence for Andersen, who had Rickard Rackell and Beauchemin each strike iron behind him. Auston Matthews and William Nylander met the same fate behind John Gibson.

The Andersen-Gibson tandem helped the Ducks reach Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference final and was only broken up because there wasn’t enough net to go around. Andersen was the older and more expensive of the two, and now describes his trade as a “win-win for both of us.”

He didn’t get the start here when the Leafs visited last season because it fell on the second half of a back-to-back and felt a little extra incentive staring down former teammates. They’re still getting used to seeing him in blue and white.

“I know him very well,” said Silfverberg, who faced Andersen in a playoff series in Sweden before playing with him here. “He’s a hell of a goalie and it’s tough to score on him.”

The early part of this season has been a struggle. Ditto for last year.

Babcock didn’t mince words when asked if his goaltender’s calm exterior helps him handle the more stressful aspects of his job: “Well, I haven’t seen it in Octobers.”

He quickly pointed out that the calendar had just turned to November.

“The reality is … Freddie trained as hard as he ever trained in his life. He did everything this summer,” said Babcock. “He’s fitter than he’s ever been, so usually that translates into a better start. It didn’t in the same way numbers-wise that it did for him wins-wise.

“We need Freddie to be what he’s capable of being.”

It’s imperative that he gets back there if this team wants to contend. And he’s now taken a few steps in the right direction.