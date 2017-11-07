Maple Leafs loan Kapanen to Marlies, recall Gauthier

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs recalled forward Frederik Gauthier from the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday and loaned forward Kasperi Kapanen to the AHL affiliate.

Kapanen, 21, did not record a point in three games with the Maple Leafs after he was recalled on Oct. 28.

He has three goals in six games with the Marlies this season.

Gauthier, 22, has two assists in eight games with the Marlies.

The 9-7-0 Maple Leafs will return to action Wednesday night at Air Canada Centre against the Minnesota Wild.