Should Matt Calvert be suspended for breaking his stick on Kuhnhackl?

With under a minute to go in the third period of Game 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus forward Matt Calvert delivered a high cross-check to Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl.

The incident occurred right after the Penguins scored their fourth and final goal in the 4-1 win.

Kuhnhackl was gliding at centre ice when Calvert skated directly at him and delivered the cross-check. After Kuhnhackl bent over and held his head, Calvert circled around and bumped him off of his feet.

Calvert was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking on the play.

