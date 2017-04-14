Should Matt Calvert be suspended for breaking his stick on Kuhnhackl?

Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert shows his frustrations late in the game as he cross-checks Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl in the back and breaks his stick. To add to the rivalry, the ending of this game saw tempers flare also.

With under a minute to go in the third period of Game 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus forward Matt Calvert delivered a high cross-check to Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl.

The incident occurred right after the Penguins scored their fourth and final goal in the 4-1 win.

Kuhnhackl was gliding at centre ice when Calvert skated directly at him and delivered the cross-check. After Kuhnhackl bent over and held his head, Calvert circled around and bumped him off of his feet.

Calvert was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking on the play.

Watch the video above and have your say.

More from Sportsnet
Crosby's three points lead Penguins past Blue Jackets in Game 2
Associated Press
Columbus newspaper to give away crying Crosby masks
Sportsnet Staff