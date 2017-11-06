Oilers assign rookie Kailer Yamamoto to WHL

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned rookie forward Kailer Yamamoto to the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs.

Yamamoto played nine games with the Oilers, recording three assists. He posted 99 points in 65 games with Spokane in 2016-17.

The Oilers have also recalled forward Brad Malone from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors to fill the roster spot. Malone, 28, has three points and nine penalty minutes in eight games with Bakersfield this season.