Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani advanced to the French Open women's doubles quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Quinn Gleason of the United States on Monday.

Dabrowski and Stefani won 80 per cent of first-serve points and converted four of eight break points.

Their final break put them up 5-4 in the second set before they held serve to clinch the win.

It was the second win for Dabrowski and Stefani over Eikeri and Gleason in as many months. Dabrowski and Stefani also beat them on May 23 in the final of the Strasbourg International.

Dabrowski and Stefani, seeded fourth at the clay-court Grand Slam, will next face the 11th-seeded pair of Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia.