Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 7-5 in quarterfinal play Tuesday at the French Open.
Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Stefani needed one hour 52 minutes to complete the victory.
The fourth-seeded duo will play top-seeded Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and American Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.
In singles play, fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to play 10th-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.
It's the third time that the Montreal player has reached the second week at Roland Garros.
He lost in the fourth round to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024 and dropped a five-set match to another Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, in 2022.