Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 7-5 in quarterfinal play Tuesday at the French Open.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Stefani needed one hour 52 minutes to complete the victory.

The fourth-seeded duo will play top-seeded Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and American Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

In singles play, fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to play 10th-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.

It's the third time that the Montreal player has reached the second week at Roland Garros.