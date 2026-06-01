Serena Williams is back.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is making her return to professional tennis and will play doubles at the Queen's Club tournament in London, she announced Monday.

The tournament, which takes place from June 8-14, is a key tune-up event ahead of Wimbledon.

Williams last played at the 2022 US Open.

Last week, reports suggested that Williams was eying rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko — who is ranked No. 9 in singles — as a potential partner for the tournament.

Mboko was asked about the possibility of playing with Williams after winning her second-round singles match on Thursday at the French Open.

"I think for me I want to kind of let the moment (be) for her," Mboko said, per AFP.

"I feel like if she's ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it's up to her to announce that.