Serena Williams seems to be planning a return to the court with a Canadian.

The 44-year-old Williams, according to multiple reports, is looking to play doubles with rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko at the Queen's Club tournament in London, June 8-14.

The event is a grass-court tune-up for Wimbledon.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, hasn't competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. The American legend did return to the drug-testing pool last year, driving speculation that she could return.

Mboko was asked about the possibility of playing with Williams after winning her second-round singles match on Thursday at the French Open.

"I think for me I want to kind of let the moment (be) for her," Mboko said, per AFP.

"I feel like if she's ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it's up to her to announce that.