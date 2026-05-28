Serena Williams seems to be planning a return to the court with a Canadian.
The 44-year-old Williams, according to multiple reports, is looking to play doubles with rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko at the Queen's Club tournament in London, June 8-14.
The event is a grass-court tune-up for Wimbledon.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, hasn't competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. The American legend did return to the drug-testing pool last year, driving speculation that she could return.
Mboko was asked about the possibility of playing with Williams after winning her second-round singles match on Thursday at the French Open.
"I think for me I want to kind of let the moment (be) for her," Mboko said, per AFP.
"I feel like if she's ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it's up to her to announce that.
"Other than that, I don't really have much to say. I think the moment is all up to her and when she's ready to come back. Yeah, it's up to her."