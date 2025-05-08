ROME — Carlos Alcaraz says he has recovered from the muscle injuries that forced him to withdraw from the Madrid Open and is “100 per cent ready” for the Italian Open — where he hopes to renew his rivalry with Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz had an upper leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final, plus a left leg injury.

“I’m in a good shape. I’m 100 per cent ready to start the tournament,” Alcaraz said in Rome on Thursday.

Alcaraz opens against Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic on Friday. During the Spaniard’s Rome debut last year, he lost to then-135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round as he dealt with a bothersome right forearm issue.

But Alcaraz then went on to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

“Last year was even more difficult,” Alcaraz said, noting how this clay season he has already won the Monte Carlo Masters and reached the final in Barcelona, where he lost to Holger Rune.

“I wasn’t worried at all,” Alcaraz said. “Right now I have confidence. The practices (have gone) well. ... I can’t wait for tomorrow. I think my level is in a good spot.”

The Rome tournament also marks the return of top-ranked Sinner from a three-month doping ban.

Sinner and Alcaraz are in opposite sides of the draw.

“I’m really happy to have him around again,” Alcaraz said. “Obviously for him was tough and I’m pretty sure was super long. … It is great for me, for tennis, for the fans, that he’s able to play a tournament again.