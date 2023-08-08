Andy Murray comes back after close first set at National Bank Open to advance 

Watch as Britain's Andy Murray takes advantage of Lorenzo Sonego serve and volley strategy and times a perfectly placed lob over the Italian at the National Bank Open Round of 64.

TORONTO — Britain’s Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in two sets, winning 7-6 (3), 6-0, on Tuesday.

Murray, who secured titles in 2009, 2010, and 2015, saved two set points and clinched the first set against Sonego in a 90-minute battle. The three-time Grand Slam champion then swiftly dominated the second set against the Italian.

Murray is set to face the winner of Tuesday evening’s match between Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 10th seed, and Australia’s Max Purcell.

Auger-Aliassime has never won the National Bank Open and has previously spoken about his desire to win in front of Canadian fans.

Canadian player Gabriel Diallo is also slated to compete on Tuesday, taking on Great Britain’s Daniel Evans, who reached the semifinals of the tournament in Montreal last year.

Earlier in the day, American Sebastian Korda easily dispatched the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2.

