Canada's Bianca Andreescu was defeated 6-4, 6-1 by 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Thursday in the women's second round of the Italian Open.

Bencic converted four of her six breaks in a dominant second set to wrap up the match in one hour 17 minutes.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., struggled with her serve and committed seven double-faults.

Bencic advanced to the third round of the Italian Open for the first time and will next face 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.

Andreescu had advanced to the second round in Rome with her first win at a WTA 1000 event this season, a 6-4, 7-5 win over Sofia Kenin of the United States.