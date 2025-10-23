LONDON — Argentine tennis player Facundo Bagnis chose to begin a voluntary provisional suspension in an anti-doping case after testing positive for a substance in the category of diuretics and masking agents, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.

The 35-year-old Bagnis' test came while he was competing in qualifying at the U.S. Open in August. His loss in the first round was his sixth defeat in a row in Grand Slam qualifying matches.

He reached a career-high No. 55 in the ATP rankings in 2016.