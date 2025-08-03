“The road to the 2026 Davis Cup Finals starts now, and we're bringing an extremely strong squad to the East Coast as we look to return to the Qualifiers in February,” said team captain Frank Dancevic in the announcement. “Even though we have a fantastic team on paper, we can't take this tie lightly – anything can happen in Davis Cup competition. Halifax, we look forward for the opportunity to perform for you and are eager to give our best in front of an energetic Canadian crowd.”