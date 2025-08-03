Canada has assembled a strong group in pursuit of its second Davis Cup title.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Montreal) and Gabriel Diallo (Montreal) will be among the team assembled to represent their country at the 113th Davis Cup in Halifax, N.S., Tennis Canada announced Sunday.
Auger-Aliassime and Diallo were both members of Canada's 2022 team that won the tournament.
“The road to the 2026 Davis Cup Finals starts now, and we're bringing an extremely strong squad to the East Coast as we look to return to the Qualifiers in February,” said team captain Frank Dancevic in the announcement. “Even though we have a fantastic team on paper, we can't take this tie lightly – anything can happen in Davis Cup competition. Halifax, we look forward for the opportunity to perform for you and are eager to give our best in front of an energetic Canadian crowd.”
Liam Draxl (Newmarket, Ont.), Alexis Galarneau (Laval, Que.), and Cleeve Harper (Calgary) have also been selected.
The World Group I tie will take place on September 12 and 13 at Scotiabank Centre, with Canada set to face off against Israel.
