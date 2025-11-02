In a rematch of the US Open semifinals, Jannik Sinner once again emerged victorious.

The Italian beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, denying the Montreal native his fourth title of the year.

Sinner, the No. 2-ranked player, dominated on serve, preventing the Canadian from having even one break-point opportunity.

He connected on 72 per cent of first serves, and won 91 per cent of points in those instances.

Despite the loss, however, the tournament was a success for Auger-Aliassime, who leapfrogged Italy's Lorenzo Musetti into the eighth and final spot for the season-ending ATP Finals.

He has a 90-point lead over Musetti into next week's Moselle Open in Metz, France. Musetti plays next week in Athens.

Auger-Aliassime had won titles this year in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels. The 25-year-old was trying for his ninth career title and first at the Masters level.

Instead, he suffered the same fate as in August at Flushing Meadows, when Sinner dispatched of him in four sets before going onto to drop the final against Carlos Alcaraz.