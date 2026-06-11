At long last, a Canadian has won a singles tennis match on grass.

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime started play at the Libema Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 grass-court tournament in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Canadians were 0-6 in singles play to start the grass-court season earlier this week, including a walkover loss because of a knee injury for Victoria Mboko.

Auger-Aliassime, coming off a run to the quarterfinals at the French Open, got a bye in the first round at the Libema Open.

The Montrealer, who is a career-high No. 4 in the rankings this week, didn't face one break point against Fucsovics.