Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets to Watanuki at Citi Open

Yosuke Watanuki won two tiebreakers to eliminate Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 7-6, 7-6, to advance past the round of 32 at the Citi Open.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in straight sets to Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi D-C Open in Washington. 

Auger-Aliassime has struggled through injuries this season and spoke recently about his determination to recover from them.

He was the third seed in the tournament and now heads to Canada to take part in the National Bank Open, a tournament he has never won.

Gabriela Dabrowski, of Ottawa, Ont., and her doubles partner Shuko Aoyama won their doubles matchup against Erin Routliffe and Ingrid Neel.

The pair won straight sets against their opponent (6-3, 6-2) in the round of 16.

Leylah Fernandez, of Montreal, Que., is set to play Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the round of 16 on the women’s singles side of the tournament.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.