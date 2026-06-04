Gabriela Dabrowski French Open run has fallen just short.

The Canadian and American partner Evan King dropped the Roland Garros mixed doubles final 6-4, 3-6, 4-10 on Thursday in Paris.

The top-seeded Italian duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori emerged with the title for the second straight year.

Dabrowski, of Ottawa, was searching for her third career mixed-doubles Grand Slam victory and first since the 2018 Australian Open.

The 34-year-old remains alive in women's doubles, where she and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani will play their semifinal match on Friday.