Gabriela Dabrowski French Open run has fallen just short.
The Canadian and American partner Evan King dropped the Roland Garros mixed doubles final 6-4, 3-6, 4-10 on Thursday in Paris.
The top-seeded Italian duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori emerged with the title for the second straight year.
Dabrowski, of Ottawa, was searching for her third career mixed-doubles Grand Slam victory and first since the 2018 Australian Open.
The 34-year-old remains alive in women's doubles, where she and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani will play their semifinal match on Friday.
Dabrowski and King were undone by their serves, where they committed four double faults and won just 38 per cent of points on second serve.