Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied past Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Auger-Aliassime fired 13 aces to Cilic’s three and broke the Croatian three times on 10 chances.

The world No. 21 improved his career record against the 186th-ranked Cilic to 2-3, securing his third straight three-set victory in Dubai.

The Canadian will meet either Italy’s Luca Nardi or France’s Quentin Halys in the semifinal.

The 24-year-old Auger-Aliassime is seeking his third ATP title of the season after winning last month in Adelaide, Australia, and Montpellier, France.