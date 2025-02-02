HASSELT, Belgium — Belgium advanced to the second round of Davis Cup qualifying in bizarre fashion on Sunday after Chile tennis player Cristian Garin was accidentally knocked over by his opponent.

Belgium’s Zizou Bergs was celebrating winning a game in the third set that left him serving for the match as he sprinted toward his bench. Garin was approaching the narrow space between the net and the umpire’s chair at the same time and the two collided, with Bergs catching Garin in the right eye with his right shoulder.

Bergs immediately apologized and Garin had to receive medical treatment. In a statement later Sunday, the International Tennis Federation called it “an accidental collision at the change of ends” and said “the independent doctor ruled Garin was fit to continue.”

But the Chilean refused to continue, with his team calling for Bergs to be disqualified. Instead, Garin received three consecutive time violations, which led to a game penalty and him losing the set and match without moving from the bench.

Bergs won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, ensuring host Belgium advanced 3-1. It next faces host Australia in September.

“This was a rare, unfortunate and very delicate situation and everyone involved, including the independent doctor, conducted due diligence based on rules and procedures," the ITF said. “We understand the emotions attached to this unusual incident, but the final decision was made after consideration of all the facts and unique circumstances around it.”