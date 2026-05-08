Leylah Fernandez was upset by world No. 160 Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 64 at the Italian Open on Friday.

The Laval, Que., native took the opening set before Masarova answered in the second and dominated on serve in the third, winning 95 per cent of her first-serve points while not allowing Fernandez a break-point chance in the final set.

Leylah Fernandez, ranked 23rd in the world and seeded 25th in Rome, finished with one ace and five double faults.

Masarova converted five of 10 break-point chances in the two-hour, 23-minute clay-court match.

Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime, the lone Canadian still alive in singles play, will face Argentina's Mariano Navone in the round of 64 on Saturday.