Canada will host Brazil in February in a first-round Davis Cup tennis qualifier.
The qualifying tie will be held either Feb. 6-7 or Feb. 7-8. Tennis Canada will confirm details _ including the playing surface and venue _ at a later date.
The draw for the first round of '26 Davis Cup qualifiers was held Sunday by the International Tennis Federation.
Canada lost a first-round qualifier last year to Hungary 3-2 after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth and deciding match. The team then downed Israel 4-0 in September in Halifax to avoid starting '26 in a World Group I playoff stage.