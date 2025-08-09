CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the Cincinnati Open's third round in men's singles, while Leylah Fernandez exited the women's draw on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, who received a bye to the second round, won 6-2, 7-6 (3) over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The 23rd seed from Montreal hit 14 aces and 30 winners in the one-hour, 57-minute match. He also saved all four breakpoint chances he faced while converting two of his four opportunities at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

After Auger-Aliassime rolled to a first-set victory, Etcheverry forced a tiebreak in the second. The 25-year-old Canadian, however, jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Etcheverry struck a forehand long on match point.

It was Auger-Aliassime's first win since Wimbledon after he lost to Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the National Bank Open's second round on July 30.

Fernandez, meanwhile, extended her losing streak to two matches since capturing the D.C. Open title in July.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., was seeded 21st but fell 6-3, 6-3 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, who made good on four of her six breakpoint chances.

In women's doubles, second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand won 7-5, 7-5 over Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the first round.

Later Saturday, 30th-seeded Gabriel Diallo of Montreal takes on Argentina's Sebastian Baez in men's singles.

Canadian tennis sensation Victoria Mboko, who soared to 24th in the world rankings after winning the National Bank Open women's singles crown on Thursday, withdrew from the Cincinnati Open to rest her injured right wrist.