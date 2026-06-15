Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Portugal's Nuno Borges on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 4 and the second seed in Halle, converted his second break of the match to go up 5-3 in the third set before serving to love in the clinching game.

The 25-year-old from Montreal out-aced Borges 9-5 and faced just two break points, saving one.

Borges also did well taking care of his serve and faced just three break points.

The result was much better for Auger-Aliassime than his last meeting with Borges, when he retired with a cramp trailing 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of this year's Australian Open