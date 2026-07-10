Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime has fired coach Frédéric Fontang after 10 years.

Auger-Aliassime made the announcement in a social media post on Friday.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime says he wishes Fontang "nothing but the very best" in his future endeavours.

"I want to express my deepest respect, gratitude, and admiration for his dedication and the passion he brought every single day to helping me achieve my goals," said Auger-Aliassime in both English and French. "Since I was 16 years old, he has guided my development and helped me experience incredible moments through this sport.

"He has also been by my side during the toughest moments of my career. In those difficult times, I always found in him the calm, composure, and wisdom I needed to overcome those challenges."

Auger-Aliassime was bounced from the Wimbledon quarterfinals by Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-7 (10), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4) on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime was the Grand Slam event's third seed, and Djokovic was seventh.

The Montreal native is currently fourth on the ATP Tour's rankings.

He is set to compete at the National Bank Open in his hometown from Aug. 1-13.